In Russia the students of the school instead of chairs were put on bottles: network exploded photo
In the network appeared the photo from the Russian Novosibirsk. Their author, blogger with the nickname “Life in Russia”, showed how in the school cafeteria, struggling with the lack of chairs. We will remind, earlier “FACTS” showed how the shopping center Krasnodar Krai children locked in the storage room.
“In Novosibirsk because of a lack of chairs, students transplanted to bottles…”, — he signed photo.
One of the photos shows that children who had neither chairs or bottles, trying to adjust, taking food… squatting.
The network exploded with emotion, drawing attention that this is happening in the country, who thought of themselves as a superpower and a country winner.
“The drought or the chairs, or what? The rest of it seems to have everything: tables, food, clothes…” — surprised Love Nadezhdin.
“12 chairs: the Russian government is orphans! Got you — when you… pop?!”, — outraged the user with the name Andrei.
“Russian on the bottle and place historically. Well, what they were since childhood this train” — decided to Roland Deschain.
Recall the famous Ukrainian TV host Aleksei Sukhanov, who five years ago left Russia, explained that it was not going to return to his homeland, where half the country still goes to the “hole.”
