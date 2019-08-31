In Russia the third day of the incident with the plane, and again there are victims (video)
In Russia, another small-engine plane made a hard landing. This time the incident occurred in the suburbs. This was announced by the representative of the emergency services in the region.
“On Board were two people, including a 12-year-old girl. In the hard landing the pilot died, the child was hurt, his doctors” — he said, Russian media reported.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, baby hospitalitynet in the near future — now the rescuers are waiting for a medical helicopter. The girl has a suspected fracture of the spine.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, this is not the first such tragedy in Russia over the past day. So, in Yakutia, a private An-2 plane made an emergency landing. When landing killed two people. A passenger Airbus a-320 of airline “Siberia”, flying from Vladivostok made an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk due to a technical fault. The plane made landing in a regular mode, for medical help did not apply.
