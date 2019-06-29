In Russia, the whole city went under water after the dam, there are victims (photos, video)
In Russia the Siberian town of Tulun after the dam increasingly disappearing under the water. As of June 29, flooded about nine hundred houses, in some places the water reached the second and third floors of buildings. Telegram-channel 360tv has published a video of the flooding.
The reason floods have become abundant rains – the water level in local rivers has risen sharply. June 28 dam burst near Tulun, and the town was proclaimed a disaster area.
With the flooded areas had to evacuate on the boats more than a thousand inhabitants. They were placed in schools and kindergartens, sports centers. Eight people were removed from the roofs of buildings by helicopter Mi-8.
Suffered not only the settlement were flooded four districts of the Irkutsk region, a total of 31 settlements. There is information about six of the flood victims.
Also missing two residents of the village Evdokimova – eight-year-old and 86-year-old man was swept away by the current.
Under forecasts of weather forecasters, on June 30 the water level in the rivers Iya UDA, Biryusa and Oka will continue to rise, because the area in the near future will remain a disaster zone.
We will remind, earlier from-for heavy rains affected the Western regions of Ukraine and in the Crimea was flooded Vorontsov Palace.
