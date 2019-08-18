In Russia, the whole city went under water due to the Typhoon (photo, video)
In Russia for the Primorsky Krai struck a powerful Typhoon “the cross”. The main blow fell on the city of Ussuriysk, where the roads turned into rivers, and people had to travel by boat.
In particular, due to the Typhoon in the region fell to 70% of the monthly norm of precipitation. In this regard, the water level in the rivers rose to eight meters, were flooded the house and almost fifteen hundred houses adjoining areas, reports the Telegram channel “life”.
Also the flood washed away the passage of 15 road sections in the Primorye and cut off seven villages in the North and in the South region. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Lazovsky, Dalnerechensky, Pozharsky, Border, Oktyabrsky districts, and Lesozavodskoy in the Ussuri urban districts.
In the Oktyabrsky district rescuers evacuated people in temporary accommodation. Because of the blur around the bridge there is now no passage of trucks.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in June Russia’s Siberian town of Tulun after the dam also went under water. Then were flooded about nine hundred houses, in some places, the water reached the second and third floors of buildings.
