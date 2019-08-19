In Russia the young “thief in law” sent to jail
In the Russian city of Krasnodar criminal case concerning 35-year-old “thief in law” by David Jangidze, known in criminal circles as Dato Krasnodar. Writes about this “Tape.ru” referring to a source in law enforcement circles.
It is reported that Jangidze charged with article 210.1 of the criminal code (“holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy”) — it provides till 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to five million rubles. August 19, the suspect was arrested by the court in the near future he will be charged.
In the regional Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) edition confirmed the fact of excitation of criminal case against one of local “thieves in law”, but the name of the arrested refused to name.
“According to the investigation, from June 2013, 35-year-old resident of Krasnodar in the underworld occupied the higher position in criminal hierarchy. Persons with lower criminal status, obeyed his instructions and orders. He arrested himself adhered to a criminal ideology”, — said the official representative of the office Ella tukova.
According to her, the suspect was circulated and retained criminal traditions and customs of this environment. In the underworld “kingpin” possessed undisputed authority and mercenary motives spread its influence on the territory of Krasnodar region.
The publication reports that David Jangidze, according to operational data, since 2009, was looking for the Krasnodar territory, he was crowned in 2013 in Rome at the meeting of the group of “Georgian” thieves in law. The status received a further five looking for regions of Russia, including Sturua Bondo (Bondo Kazakhstan), Giorgi Toradze (Gogh Kutaisi), Rajan CHULA (Razhdenes Petrograd), Elijah Gagloev (ILO Kaliningrad) and Artem Sargsyan (Artem Saratov). Jangidze became the youngest thieves in that year he was 29 years old.
As previously reported “FACTS”, several media outlets issued a statement on the death of the influential “thief in law” Alexei Petrov, also known as Peter or Leon Sly. In fact, he was alive: in Zaporozhye killed his namesake, also a representative of the criminal world.
