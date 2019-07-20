In Russia there was a new incident with Superjet: the plane made an emergency landing
In Russia there was a new incident with the Sukhoi Superjet 100. One of this type of aircraft in may were burned at the airport “Sheremetyevo”, another had to fly with not uncoupled in time for the cable grounding. Now the Sukhoi Superjet has requested an emergency landing due to cracked windshield.
The incident happened when the plane was flying from China to Vladivostok. Onboard the liner there were 69 passengers and seven crew members. The pilot requested an emergency landing, when the top layer of the windshield suddenly cracked in flight.
The ship landed in the airport of Vladivostok passengers and crew were not injured.
Recall that due to the frequent air incident with Sukhoi Superjet more and more Russians prefer not to fly on Russian-made aircraft for medium-haul flights. According to the latest opinion polls, every third Respondent would prefer not to fly the Russian aircraft.
After the tragedy in “Sheremetyevo” surfaced information about at least two air accidents involving airliner Sukhoi Superjet.
Photo deita.ru
