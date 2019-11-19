In Russia two men cooked alive, when their car fell into a pit of boiling water (photo…
In the Russian city of Penza parked in the Parking lot of the car Lada Largus, fell to the ground, ending up in a pit of boiling water. On a place of a collapse of asphalt are heat networks. The driver and passenger died on the spot.
Of the failure the car was out with a crane.
Edition “Penza View” writes that the Procurator began checking on the fact.
