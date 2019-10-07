In Russia want to ban writing about Zavorotnyuk
In the state Duma protested the publications in the media about the death of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and want to stop the press to write about sick actress.
However, the ban does not want anything published, as only those in which the press cites anonymous sources. When you consider that the family of the actress do not allow comments, then publish with impunity will be very small.
To “tame” media member of the expert Council on development of information society in the state Duma Vadim Manukyan.
This, in his opinion, “will cut the wings of unscrupulous media and stop the flow of lies”.
“What’s happening? Who and by what right of a living person “buries”? Why Anastasia Zavorotnyuk don’t want to just be left alone? Why did the media to some anonymous telegram-channels reference showing a screenshot of the correspondence of some doctors, who in personal correspondence saying that she died. In my opinion you need to develop a bill “On the prohibition of references to anonymous sources in the case of the mention in them of the death of public men.” Otherwise, this thread is not to stop” — quoted Manukian Days.ru.
Recall that earlier rumors of the “death” car crash reacted to her close.
