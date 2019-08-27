In Russia was urgently hospitalized star of the 90s
Singer Julian (Julian Vasin), popular in the 90-ies, urgently hospitalized in Moscow.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, Julian, became ill yesterday.
Friends of the artist several times to call him an ambulance because of heart problems.
Later as Julian deteriorated, he was hospitalized and now he is under round-the-clock medical supervision.
46-year-old singer, which in the 90s was a real star, recently got married. His choice was a 53-year-old star of the 90s — Anastasia. For Juliana’s first marriage, but Anastasia walked down the aisle six times.
The pair gave many interviews, participated in the fashion show and talked about love and future children.
We will remind that earlier was urgently hospitalized the actor and musician Pyotr Mamonov. He needed an operation.
