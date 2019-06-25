In Rwanda released five rare rhinos
Specialists in the protection of wildlife conducted a complex operation to transport rhinos from Europe to Africa.
Eastern black rhinos (three females and two males) born in zoos have moved into the wild – national Park is It in Rwanda.
This species is considered endangered, remained no more than a thousand individuals, according to
Animals were taken out of the Safari parks in the UK, the Czech Republic and Denmark, their ages ranging from two to nine years.
During the trip, the rhinos had to travel about six thousand kilometers. Each of them was placed in a custom cell, and the place was transferred to a temporary enclosure of a large area of 1000 square kilometers.
They will remain there for several months while veterinarians and environmentalists are not convinced that individuals are ready for fully independent living.
The trip took about thirty hours, but the preparations for it began many years before that.
Initially, the experts should find the right pair of rhinos for breeding. Europe has about 25 zoos and Safari parks that contain black rhinos, and over the last 12 years animals have repeatedly transported across the continent.
At the moment, about 10% of the total population of black rhinos living in captivity – 94 from approximately 1000 individuals.
Animals that returned to Rwanda – the descendants of the rhinos exported from East Africa 40 years ago to showcase in zoos.
The biggest problem is finding a safe place. In Africa and waged the fight against poachers, but this phenomenon still persist.
Rhino horn is highly valued in folk medicine for alleged medicinal qualities. Now this superstition starting to go into the past, but the demand for horn remains high – they are made of expensive gifts and jewelry.
In Rwanda Rhino completely destroyed twice: in 1940-50-ies (when horns are used for handles of daggers) and as early as 2010.
A new attempt of the reintroduction was undertaken in 2017, when the Eastern black rhinos brought into the country from South Africa. But then tragedy struck – one of the giants killed an animal rights activist named Christian Genji (Krisztian Gyongyi), who observed animals in the Park.
A new experiment to release rhinos are carefully planned and prepared. Experts hope they will help to develop the Rwandan ecotourism and “will thrive in their natural habitat”.
Earlier it was reported that in Malaysia, died last male sumatrensis Rhino. Animal named There reached old age and suffering from infirmities of age.