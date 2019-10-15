In San Francisco a thief stole a painting by Salvador Dali for 32 seconds.
In San Francisco stole a painting by famous Spanish painter Salvador Dali “the Burning giraffe”. The thief managed to make it to the middle of the day in just 32 seconds. About it writes BBC.
Color etching is estimated at 20 thousand dollars. The abduction was recorded by external surveillance cameras: in the afternoon on Sunday, October 13, people sport the blue t-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap (even with a whistle on a cord) calmly walks into the gallery. Thirty-two seconds later, he slowly comes out of the door already with an engraving Given in his hands. The picture is rather large, 50 cm to 60 cm.
“It was the centrepiece of our special exhibition of Salvador Dali,” — said gallery Director Angela Kellett. “The burning giraffe” (not the only job Given that name) was exhibited in the center of the room on an easel.
Under the assumptions, the thief had an accomplice.
“They kind of just looked in the gallery together, probably to distract the staff, and ran away too quickly, before someone had a chance to notice,” says Kellett.
Mysterious kidnapping
The exhibit was supposed to be attached to an easel with a rope, but mysteriously neither the cable nor the rifle at the time of the abduction was not. The police finds out, whether the cable is released by the cyber criminals in advance (they may or accomplices went to the gallery before) or a thief managed to cut the cable for the 32 seconds that he was in the room.
In 2012 a gallery in new York, the painting was stolen Salvador Dali’s “Portrait of don Juan Tenorio”, a week later, the gallery owners got it back in the mail. Portrait of value and safety have been sent from a fictitious address in Europe.
One of the largest thefts of works by the great artists of the XX century remains the simultaneous abduction of five paintings by Picasso, Matisse, Modigliani and Leger in the Museum of modern art in Paris.
Their total cost may reach € 100 million, and possibly more. The police found the thief: he claimed that in a panic threw stolen in a dumpster. Paintings are considered lost.