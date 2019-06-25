In San Francisco have banned electronic cigarettes
San Francisco refused to electronic cigarettes. The city became the first in the U.S., where nicotine vaporizers outlawed, says .
The ban has approved a municipal Supervisory Board. The document must now be signed by the mayor.
“No one should sell or distribute electronic cigarettes to people in San Francisco,” reads the decision of the Council.
In addition, deliver to the city, these devices are also impossible, that is to order them online will not work. For violation of the Ordinance will face administrative fines of up to thousands of dollars. The usual cigarettes and other tobacco products are still allowed for sale. Also in San Francisco, you can legally purchase recreational marijuana.
By the way,ironically in the city is the office of the chief American manufacturer of electronic cigarettes.
The specialists from Stanford University found that the flavours in e-liquids cause significant damage to the cell layer lining the blood vessels – the endothelium. And this, in turn, will entail heart disease, say the authors.