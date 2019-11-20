In San Francisco there was an unusual employee with hooves
Airport guide San Francisco hired a pig to cheer passengers aeroporos.
The position of cloven-hoofed animals has got the ability to be nice and friendly, inform enovosty.com/news.
Five-year-old pig Lila became a part of the program, in which animals are taken to the airport to cheer others. On each shift, Lila arrives with mistress Tatiana; the pre-dress a pig in shape and color to her hooves.
One of Lila duties — greet passengers, raising one hoof. She also plays on a toy piano and posing for joint photographs.
“People are very happy to be distracted from the travel and routine — no matter whether they are flying on vacation or a business trip,” — says Tatiana.
According to her, Lila makes people smile. Those are next, I look at her and say, “Oh, that’s great!”.
Leela was the first “pig-therapist” in the program where we take only those who has a calm personality, good manners and is friendly.
Previously, all animals undergo special training to avoid accidents.