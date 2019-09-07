In San Francisco want to introduce pre-booking and the fare at the famous street
Authorities in San Francisco want to charge drivers tolls for one of the most famous streets – Lombard street. This writes Fox Business.
Lombard street in San Francisco, a longtime tourist attraction. Such a change is introduced in order to reduce traffic jams.
A bill authorizing the city to enter the pricing and booking of travel on the street, was approved by state legislators on Thursday, September 5.
The proposed fare will be from 5 to 10 dollars, locals and pedestrians will not pay for passage on the street. The final amount will be determined by city management.
More than 2 million people visit Lombard street during the year, and daily traffic can take up to 10 hours, which led to the fact that drivers are trying to drive around the street surrounding the paths, which in turn worsened the quality of life and safety of residents in the surrounding areas.
The bill must be signed by the Governor Gavin Newsom to mid-October.
Existing at the time the law prohibits the booking and charge the fare on city streets.