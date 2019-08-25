In Saratov the man sold the “healing” of corn, the field emergency landing the plane
In Saratov was seen the seller of corn which attracted buyers to the fact that the cobs allegedly collected on the field, where August 15 extra villages plane Airbus A321 Ural airlines.
About it reports the portal of the Saratov Sarbc.
Savvy seller noticed near the store at the Ust-Kutumbkam highway at the turnoff to the village of “Native land”. The man asked for a kilo of ears 500 rubles (about 200 UAH — Ed.) and said that “it’s corn.”
The seller alleged that his product has a healing effect. According to him, the healing power of cobs is due to the fact that they witnessed the miraculous rescue of passengers and crew.
We will remind, on August 15, the plane “Ural airlines” flying from the airport Zhukovsky in the Moscow region, during takeoff collided with a flock of seagulls and was forced to make an emergency landing in a cornfield about one kilometer from the runway. None of the passengers was killed.