In Saudi Arabia build hyperloop, the network recalled the joke of a Omelyan
The famous American company Virgin Hyperloop One agreed with the government of Saudi Arabia on the construction of the test section Hyperloop transport system with a length of 35 kilometers.
Under the agreement Virgin Hyperloop One with the government of Saudi Arabia also will open a research-and-production enterprise, which is responsible for developments in the field of pipe transportation system and to conduct appropriate testing, reports bykvu.com.
Route will run from Jeddah to Riyadh. Now the road from one city to another takes about 10 hours by car and new transport system will reduce travel time to 76 minutes. Tracks Hyperloop will be able to interconnect major cities not only Saudi Arabia but the entire Gulf region. So, the route from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi (UAE) will reduce the journey time from 8.5 hours to 48 minutes.
Recall that last year, Ukrainian officials have made at least a loud statement, swinging on the achievements of Elon musk. Thus, the Minister of infrastructure Vladimir Omelian announced the advent of superfast “Hyperloop” Ukraine: “Ultra-speed Railways, which move with a speed of 250-300 km/h, fading with the advent of the Hyperloop”.
Then the Ukrainians reacted to the ambitious statement of the official original photoshopped pics: