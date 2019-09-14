In Saudi Arabia made the biggest attack on the oil refineries (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Severe fires broke out at two oil refineries in Saudi Arabia in the attack of the drones on the night of 14 September. One of the affected buildings – refinery at Saudi Aramco in Abqaiq, which is considered the largest in the world. A similar attack was made in Horice. The fire managed to localize.

Responsibility for the attack was taken by the Houthis of the Shiite movement “Ansar Allah”, which has repeatedly used drones to attack on Saudi facilities, reports NEWSru Israel. In mid-August, the Houthis sent ten drones loaded with explosives to an oil field shaybah in the East of the country, which resulted in a fire. This mine is also owned by Saudi Aramco. In response, the Arab coalition attacked positions of Houthis in Northern Yemen.

The Houthis claim that one of their biggest operations in Saudi Arabia were carried out “in cooperation with the noble people inside the Kingdom”, writes BBC Russian service. In the “Ansar Allah” also said that, as in August, involved attacks on oil facilities 10 drones, the operation was carried out after a thorough exploration.

The rebels pledged to continue attacks on a much larger scale, while Saudi Arabia will not stop military action in Yemen, reports Reuters. The Portal Avia.Pro notes that the aircraft were able to overcome the U.S. air defense system Patriot, but part of the drone apparently was brought down.

The fire at the refinery has not affected the commodity markets – exchanges closed on Friday at a price of about 60 dollars per barrel of Brent crude oil, according to Al Jazeera.

Saudi Aramco is the largest oil company in the world. 100% of the shares of the company owned by the government of Saudi Arabia. The first half of 2019, the net profit of Saudi Aramco totaled 46.9 billion dollars, writes RTVi. A plant in Abqaiq can process up to 7 million tons of barrels of raw material daily. This is one of five fields of Saudi Arabia, where Saudi Aramco produces 90% of oil. In 2006 an unsuccessful attempt to blow up the refinery undertook suicide banned in the Russian terrorist organization “al-Qaeda”.

The expert of the Russian Council on international Affairs Kirill Semenov said the current attacks Houthis in oil installations became the most extensive. “Under attack are all more important objects and, as we can see, Saudi Arabia is unable to prevent such attacks”, – quoted the expert RBC. In his opinion, the attack could escalate the situation in the region, but to the radical implications unlikely.

“First, Saudi Arabia can increase the intensity of air strikes on Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, while Riyadh and the already conducts the bombing intensified. Secondly, the attacks on Saudi Aramco can be used by Saudi Arabia as the argument in favor of intensified pressure on Iran, which is accused of supporting the Huthis,” explained Semyonov.