In Scotland, a guy fell asleep in taxi and was on the other side of the country
In Scotland, a guy fell asleep in a taxi after the party and was on the other side of the country.
In Scotland, a 20-year-old guy fell asleep in a taxi after the party and was on the other side of the country. About it writes Daily Mail informs enovosty.com/news.
A guy named Joseph Fergie from Edinburgh, was resting at a local club. About five in the morning he decided to go home and called a taxi. The trip home was supposed to take about 15 minutes. However, Fergie went to sleep and woke up in the car at 08:30. The driver reported that the expense for the trip is 400 pounds (12.1 thousand UAH). When the guy got out of the car, she did not recognize the area. He has discovered that he is in a strange place, and around him go the sheep.
He decided that he mistakenly landed in the town of Musselburgh. Subsequently Fedzhi found that the taxi driver drove it 180 miles to the town of Kirkcudbright. Home, the guy had to get on buses and train. And arrived 12 hours later after leaving the club.