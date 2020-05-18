In Scotland had ended the season in Premiership and named champion
Celtic
Today the Scottish professional League (SPFL) held a meeting of clubs of the elite division, which adopted the decision of early termination of the season 2019/20, the BBC reports.
The champion declared to be “Celtic”, won his 51st title of champion of Scotland (ninth time in a row).
At the time of stop of the championship “the Celts” was ahead of “Glasgow Rangers”, which is headed by the legend “Liverpool” Steven Gerrard on 13 points.
Note that the colors of Celtic defends ex-player of FC Karpaty Ukrainian Marian Swede. However, it is difficult to say whether it will receive the medal, given only 1 held the match in the championship.
Add that to the elite division of Scotland will leave the “hearts”.
Informed early seasons were completed in France (champion, Paris), Belgium (Brugge) and the Netherlands (cancelled).