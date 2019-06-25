In Scotland, seals were taught to sing the theme from “Star wars”
The repertoire of the animals — theme from the movie “Star wars” and the English lullaby, Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.
Biologists from the Scottish St. Andrews University trained seal named Ash, Janice and Gandalf known tunes.
Seals are repeated with different sounds since birth. The researchers then taught them to play unfamiliar in tone and timbre combinations. First, the animals repeated them in his range, and then was able to change the height of sounds and their number.
When scientists have made from the seals of fidelity of 80 %, they have moved to a new stage and began to teach them the sounds, similar to human vowels. The researchers note that the ability of these animals to imitate the speech of people noticed before, but the process was not studied.
Biologists say that the seals use the same structure in the larynx, and, uttering unusual sounds. Research in this direction can help in the study of the human vocal apparatus and with the other hand to consider disorders of speech function in humans.