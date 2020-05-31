In search of a spare planet for mankind: the secret of the success of Elon musk
Company SpaceX is world famous entrepreneur, Elon musk was the first private company that sent into orbit astronauts. In childhood, the Elephant faced misunderstanding and persecution, and now are often forced to deal with the dissatisfaction of employees. On the way to the success of this controversial personality told the publication DW.
May 30 from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral to the International space station (ISS) launched the spacecraft Crew Dragon with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on Board. NASA’s astronauts went into space on an American ship for the first time since 2011, when it was stopped the flight of the Shuttle program. About how it was read here.
Developer Crew Dragon was the company SpaceX Elon musk — 49-year-old citizen of South Africa, Canada and the United States, whose fortune is estimated at 39 billion dollars. His success story is a good example of what can be achieved through perseverance, clear goals and willingness to take risks.
Bullying classmates
Elon Musk was born in the capital Pretoria South Africa in 1971 in a family model and a nutritionist may Mask and engineer Errol Mask. Elon — the eldest of their three children — was closed virtually all his free time spent reading books. On the tenth anniversary gave him the computer, and the boy quickly learned to program it.
With their extraordinary mental abilities Elon was weak and frail. At school he was regularly beaten by classmates: it stopped only in adolescence, when it is significantly added in growth and was able to give their offenders back.
24-year-old millionaire
In summer 1995, 24-year-old Musk moved to Silicon valley and enrolled in graduate school at Stanford University to continue training in the field of applied physics. He studied there, however, only two days at a time in the United States just began the Internet boom and Ilona came his brother Kimball.
The brothers decided to launch their startup company Zip2, which was engaged in software development for the media. The business was so successful: the clients of the firm included even such publications as The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune. In 1999, the brothers managed to sell Zip2 to Compaq computer manufacturer for 307 million dollars.
In the same year, Elon Musk became one of the founders X.com — payment system via e-mail. However, just a few months, the startup has a serious competitor — the company Confinity, whose office was located in the same building. In March 2000 the two companies merged under the name PayPal and in October 2002 the shares of the new service for $ 1.5 billion acquired the Internet auction site eBay. Elon Musk, whose stake in PayPal was 11.7%, helped so another $ 165 million.
“Mankind need a spare planet”
Since then, Musk has become a co-founder or owner of a number of companies, including car company Tesla Motors, manufacturer of solar panels SolarCity and a company for the construction of The tunnel Boring Company. All these firms contribute to the fight against climate change, which is one of the main purposes of the Mask.
Elon Musk has repeatedly stressed that he feared for the future of humanity, because now the civilization is bound to only one planet. Sooner or later any disaster — be it an asteroid, volcano eruption, nuclear war or pandemic, will lead to the death of the world population, so people “needed a spare planet”, he said.
In 2002, Musk created a company to manufacture space technology SpaceX. At the moment SpaceX along with a private American company Boeing is participating in the program NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, whose goal is the delivery of astronauts into space.
In addition, SpaceX seeks to place in orbit a large group of satellites for a global network that will provide the inhabitants of the Earth with broadband Internet anywhere in the world. To this end, the company has already sent into orbit 300 satellites.
“Artificial intelligence is more dangerous than North Korea”
Elon Musk has also repeatedly said that a person will have to find a way to expand your brain’s abilities using a computer, in the future to keep up with artificial intelligence. To this end, the Mask created the company OpenAI, which is engaged in research in this area and then provides free access to them.
Musk hopes that this strategy will help to prevent monopolization of artificial intelligence influential groups.
“If you are not concerned about the safety of artificial intelligence, it’s time to start doing it. This is — a much bigger threat than North Korea,” he said in 2017, after the annual cibercorner The International professional gamer lost artificial intelligence, created OpenAI.
Contradictory personality
Despite the huge success of the Mask project, the employees of his companies are not always happy with the style of his leadership. Usually Musk is working 80 hours a week and expects the same from his subordinates. Besides, he is extremely impulsive. Sometimes, in a fit of anger, he immediately fired the employees, not really understanding the situation, often because of a trifle.
Criticism has become and his bizarre antics. For example, Tesla, in spite of quarantine restrictions due to pandemic, in mid-may, defiantly resumed the work of its only U.S. factory for the production of electric vehicles.
However, despite all his mistakes and contradictions, Elon Musk remains a unique phenomenon in the world of business. Now that Tesla and SpaceX finally secured its position in the global market, it is little that can stop him. And the SpaceX company helps its Creator to move closer to its most fantastic purpose — to die on the inhabited Mars.
