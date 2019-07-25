In search of the humanoids and the Loch Ness monster: conspiracy theorists are preparing a new high-profile campaign
The Royal national society of rescue on the water (RNLI) is seriously concerned about the large-scale campaign to search for the Loch Ness monster, is scheduled for September 21.
Reported by the BBC.
British rescuers found out that the event in the social network has already signed up 18 thousand persons and 38 thousand – expressed your interest on the search.
The idea of the action organizers borrowed from the authors of the initiative “to storm area 51,” according to which thousands of people were urged to go to Nevada, United States and find out what is on the military facility.
Service the RNLI warns that the search of a monster on Loch ness can be dangerous because the lake is very deep and cold (about 6 degrees). Rescuers said that will not be able to cope with the salvation of so many people in case of emergency.