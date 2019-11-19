In Seattle arrested a police captain — he tried to pay the hooker, but she turned out to be his colleague
In Seattle arrested a police captain — he tried to pay the hooker, but she turned out to be his undercover colleague. They even worked in the same Department
The captain worked in the office of professional standards police Department. Sources of the channel KIRO-7 described Bulleri as the man at the station thought “role model” for the police. Shortly before his arrest, he received the award as an “inspiring leader” Department.
Bulleri charged with minor offense.