In Seattle, the van crashed into the store: a 2-year-old child in critical condition
Monday, December 16, in the evening eleven people were injured when a white van crashed into a Ross store in Seattle (WA). This writes CNN.
According to Sergeant of the Sheriff of king County Ryan Abbott, the two suspects tried to leave the store Parking lot after the theft, but eventually crashed into a store. According to police, at least three people were seriously injured and are in critical condition, including a 2-year-old boy.
“Rescuers arrived the scene immediately, which helped to avoid fatalities,” said Abbott.
According to police, the woman stole from the store, ran from him and sat down in the passenger seat of a white van parked in the Parking lot.
The driver tried to leave at high speed, hit the car parked right in front of the store, and then went straight out the window and into the store.
The van drove past the ticket office directly in the clothing Department, where he struck several people and a stroller with 2-year-old boy inside.
According to police, the van driver, a 51 — year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs. A woman was also taken into custody.