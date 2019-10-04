In September, the U.S. added 136 000 jobs: what cities are easiest to find a job
The labor market in the U.S. remains strong, but in some cities, there is stronger growth in the number of jobs and wage levels, while in others, a little smaller. This writes the Market Watch.
The three leaders of growth in the number of jobs included Boston (by 8.4% in comparison with September of 2018, it’s open now 152 683 jobs), Philadelphia (6.4% compared to September 2018, this year opened 112 692 vacancies) and Atlanta (5.5% over the same period, 192 889 open jobs), in accordance with the latest report on the labor market Glassdoor.
This differs from total job growth of 3.5% annually, while the total number of open jobs is approaching 6 million. According to the latest data, the growth of wages fell in September to 2.9% from 3.2%.
The largest cities on wage growth are San Francisco (growth of 3% in comparison with September 2018 at an average base wage of $73 861), Atlanta (also a rise of 3% compared to the same period last year, with an average salary of $56 059) and Los Angeles (growth of 2.8% at $63 526).
According to the government report in September, the unemployment rate reached a 50-year low of 3.5%. Data showed that last month was added to 136,000 new jobs. Economists predicted an increase to 150 000. It was the slowest pace of growth in the number of jobs in four months, as businesses have become more cautious about hiring, but employment gains for August and July had grown to 45,000.
“Today’s rise is very different from the job market in 2018, said senior economist Glassdoor Daniel Zhao. — The growing number of vacancies in September slowed to 3.5%, continuing the trend of moderate growth in 2019. Compared to more than 10% last year. Jobs still not reach 6 million, indicating a limited labour market, when employers are still looking for increasingly scarce workers to fill their open positions,” said Zhao.
“Despite a volatile August, the labor market continues to grow, the report says. — It is important to note that the Federal reserve’s decision in September to cut interest rates was not due to the labour market. In addition, while a trade war has negatively affected sectors such as manufacturing, consumer markets were stable.”
Currently, evidence suggests that the labor market gets rid of the uncertainty of trading and continues to move forward and support economic growth.
Software developers, physical therapists and physician assistants are often found among the most highly paid and fastest growing jobs in each state of the United States.
According to the Bureau of labor statistics, the developers of the software the average wage was $105 590 per year or $of 50.77 per hour in 2018; prospects of employment growth in this sector is above average (expected growth of 24% nationwide in the period from 2016 to 2026).
Also this list includes medical workers, their average wage was $87 930 per year or $42,27 per hour in 2018, this industry’s projected employment growth is above average (the projected increase in the country by 28% in the period from 2016 to 2026).
Assistants care for patients at home was one of the lowest paid industries as the most rapidly growing in the number of vacancies in each U.S. state and Washington (DC). According to the BLS, the average salary for this type of work was $24 060 per year or $of 11.57 per hour. The demand for these jobs is predicted to grow by 41% in the period from 2016 to 2026.
In a separate report, News & World Report USA best jobs of the year first place takes software developers. This job provides flexible hours and the ability to work remotely, as well as investment in personal and professional development of people. As data scientists, the developers of the software the average annual salary is over $100,000. Physician assistants in this list ranked second, and dental third.