In Serie A due to coronavirus several matches, including the game Atalanta Malinowski
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Sports competitions in the regions of Veneto and Lombardy abolished by decree of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte of cases of coronavirus.
Including the abolition of the hit match 3 Series including a game of “Atalanta” Ruslan Malinovsky against “Sassuolo”, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Indefinitely postponed matches, inter – Sampdoria and Verona – Cagliari. Under the ban of the hit game Series D in groups of the regions.
It is noted that the teams from these regions can participate in the away games, except if their players are not in the direct foci of infection.
Earlier it was reported that Italian authorities have restricted freedom of movement in 11 municipalities of the country due to the growth of the number infected with the coronavirus. 51 people hospitalized.
From the coronavirus COVID-19 in Italy, died two people. February 21 died 78-year-old man. The next day he died 75-the summer inhabitant of Lombardy.