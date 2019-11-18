In Seville, Spain police detained a man who went on 6 Segways
November 18, 2019 | News | No Comments|
This “magician” was an employee of the company, specializing in the repair of Segways.
A man was driving down the street on six scooters that were a threat to pedestrians and other road users, writes noticia.
Parked near the van had 72 electric skateboard. Law enforcement officers note that they were transported without the required fittings.
Recently in Seville have increased control over the owners of Segways, as well as companies that are engaged in their service.