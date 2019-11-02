In sherway Gardens at the police borrowed the gun (PHOTO)

Toronto police reported that on Wednesday evening in the shopping center sherway Gardens in Etobicoke was a stolen gun, a few clips and walkie-talkies belonging to the employee of the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police).

Investigators said that on Wednesday between 19: 30 to 21:45 in the shopping center sherway Gardens unknown suspect took a black bag with blue stripe.

The details as to who owns the bag or why she was in the Mall are not specified, but according to police, the theft they were told at 22:04 on Wednesday.

In the bag was a 9-millimeter pistol, “Smith & Wesson” model 5946, three rounds of 45 ammo, and a walkie-talkie, tuned to the frequency of the RCMP.

“If anyone finds the bag, do not remove it from the firearm. Please call 9-1-1 and wait for the arrival of the police,” – said the police on Friday.

The image of a gun and clips was released on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police on the phone 416-808-2200.