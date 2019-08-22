In shorts and boots: Vera Brezhnev original insulated (photos)

August 22, 2019
Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, who told us earlier that her husband likes when she is without clothes, continues to undress. She seemed Topless. And now published a new provocative the pool. The star poses at the water’s edge in black panties-bikini, sweater, and shoes with thick soles. In this original outfit Vera sunning by the pool.

“Like summer, the time of swimsuits, but we have to be warmed”, — surprised Brezhnev unexpected photo.

Subscribers appreciated the originality of the dress, leaving a number of comments. “Importantly, warm feet”, “even Though it looks weird, but I like it, Faith, your body and face perfect,” “Faith, unreal, perfect, porcelain statuette. I never cease to admire, love”, “What a beautiful stomach” — written under the photo.

