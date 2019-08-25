In Siberia reproduced “battle for Dnepr” exemplary “by the shooting of a traitor” (video)
In Russia in the Altai region in the framework of the festival historians, re-enactors recreated the military operations on the Dnieper river in 1943. 76-year-old battle for hill Mala turned into a show with pyrotechnics, burning of villages and execution of “traitors”.
Look at the pseudo show “the Dneprovsky boundary. 1943” were about nine thousand people. Viewers watched as the conditional Ukrainian village come the German tanks, half of the village when it burns, and then into the village to go “liberators” and conduct demonstration executions “traitors”.
The reconstruction of the bloodiest battles of the Second world war, the spectators in the Altai Republic was greeted with enthusiasm and actively cheered the participants.
Recall that in the course of military operations in 1943, under the General title “Battle for Dnepr” has killed more than 400 thousand people. At the National Museum of history of Ukraine during the Second world war of compilation of the martyrology is the first electronic personal list of soldiers killed during the defense and liberation of Kiev.
