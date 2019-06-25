In “Siberian Atlantis” found Hun burial the beginning of our era
In the South of Siberia, archaeologists have discovered ancient human remains and artifacts of civilizations from the bronze age to the time of Genghis Khan.
Excavations were conducted in the Republic of Tuva, on the coast of the sea Sayan (Sayano-Shushensky reservoir).
In early summer the water recedes, allowing scientists to investigate the graves of people who lived in this area for hundreds of years, according to
The favorable period lasts only a few weeks. In July, burial once again hidden under a 15-meter waves.
This place is sometimes informally called “Siberian Atlantis.”
Scientists have found that about two thousand years ago in Siberia, lived the Huns – nomadic people, known for their wars of conquest.
Their necropolises are preserved the most valuable artifacts.
Last year, archaeologists discovered in one of the stone graves of two thousand years the remains of the “Sleeping beauty”, which before burial were dressed up in silk clothes.
Initially it was considered a priestess or a noble woman, but, according to the latest research, she was able to do leather work.
During the current expedition, the scientists were able to discover another female skeleton that era, draped in original outfit – it felt Hun weaver.
The deceased was clad in glittering glass beads, pendants made of precious stone and belt ornaments of bone.
It is known that the Huns, although not adhered to the matriarchy, treated women with great respect. So their graves were carefully removed and, importantly, escaped the looting.
Near the remains lay fragments of skin, strands of a spindle (probably had a symbolic meaning), and also sets of beads, bone and brass buckles, Sleeping Beauty for the afterlife of the meal put the bag of pine nuts.
Many artifacts were brought from Ancient China, such as silk, mirrors, and coins, made in the Han dynasty (206-220 ad).
Only on the boneyard Ala-TEI, there are 110 graves in the area called Terezin – 32.
Earlier it was reported that in the same necropolis found a woman’s skull with traces of trepanation.