In Skadovsk started the children’s festival “black sea games” (online stream)
Friday, 26 July, in Skadovsk kicked off the all-Ukrainian charitable children’s festival “black sea games”. A massive stage is located on the Central promenade. The main competition of the festival — vocal and right now is his semi-final. On the stage of the festival will be 46 young singers and vocal groups to showcase your singing talent. Later tonight will be known the names of contestants who will advance to the finals of the competition.
Evaluates the performances of the contestants by the jury, composed of renowned professionals in the music industry and the mass media: Valentyn Koval (member of the National Council on television and radio broadcasting), Alexander Ponomarev (people’s artist of Ukraine, singer and composer), Alena Savinova (voice coach), Natella Chkhartishvili-Zatsarinnyi (General producer of the channel M1), Helen Brain (producer), Vitaly Drozdov (CEO at Hit FM), Roman Mucha (producer of the channel M2), Vadim Lisitsa (composer, music producer), Sergey Kuzin (musician host of radio Roks). Star expert today — the soloist of group “ANTIBODIES”, a youth Ambassador for UNICEF, the UN in Ukraine Taras Poplar.
“It is important not to hide behind the style of famous musicians. It is important to look for something different: manner, style, character, “said Taras Poplar young contestants.
In addition to the semi-finalists, the stage will also be celebrity guests and alumni of the festival, including: Elina Ivashchenko (Grand Prix of the “black sea games in 2018”), Natalia Gordienko, David Axelrod, MINT, Alexander Ponomarev, ALYOSHA, Antibodies.
In the framework of “black sea games” has started its work of discussion club of the festival, the guest of which was a group of “ANTIBODY”. Discussion club is a project for young singers, their parents and teachers, in which each of them can get helpful tips from leading experts of the Ukrainian music industry.
