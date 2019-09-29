In Slovakia, crashed MiG-29 fighter: videos posted from the scene
In Slovakia, September 28, MiG-29 Military-air forces crashed near the town of Zlate Moravce. This was reported to the local police.
Crash of a military aircraft happened in the evening around 22:30 Kyiv time during a training flight with other fighter. The pilot managed to eject, now his life is not in danger, said the police message in Facebook.
Previously it is established that the cause of the incident could be the lack of fuel. However, the exact cause of the plane crash will establish a special Commission of experts.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently in Spain near the beach on a sand spit of La Manga in Murcia province in the South-East of the country crashed the plane CASA C-101 of the Spanish air force. The pilot was killed.
