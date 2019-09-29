In Slovakia, crashed MiG-29 fighter: videos posted from the scene

| September 29, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Словакии разбился истребитель МиГ-29: опубликовано видео с места происшествия

In Slovakia, September 28, MiG-29 Military-air forces crashed near the town of Zlate Moravce. This was reported to the local police.

Crash of a military aircraft happened in the evening around 22:30 Kyiv time during a training flight with other fighter. The pilot managed to eject, now his life is not in danger, said the police message in Facebook.

В Словакии разбился истребитель МиГ-29: опубликовано видео с места происшествия

Previously it is established that the cause of the incident could be the lack of fuel. However, the exact cause of the plane crash will establish a special Commission of experts.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently in Spain near the beach on a sand spit of La Manga in Murcia province in the South-East of the country crashed the plane CASA C-101 of the Spanish air force. The pilot was killed.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr