In Slovenia sawed from the tree “naive” statue of Melanie trump
July 8, 2019
Wooden statue the first lady of the United States of Melanie trump has established near her home town of Sevnica in Slovenia.
The sculpture depicts a Melanie in blue dress in which she was at the inauguration of her husband. A wooden statue stands on the banks of the river Sava and the raised hand welcomes visitors to the city – says the KNIFE.
The concept belongs to the American artist brad Downey, and brought it to life with a chainsaw from a local master. The sculpture is made in the style of “naive” art.
Bizarre statue of Melania Trump erected in Slovenia https://t.co/pKbrGAtZFa pic.twitter.com/wuTsGnB3pM
— New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2019