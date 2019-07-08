In Slovenia sawed from the tree “naive” statue of Melanie trump

| July 8, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Словении выпилили из дерева «наивную» статую Меланьи Трамп

Wooden statue the first lady of the United States of Melanie trump has established near her home town of Sevnica in Slovenia.

The sculpture depicts a Melanie in blue dress in which she was at the inauguration of her husband. A wooden statue stands on the banks of the river Sava and the raised hand welcomes visitors to the city – says the KNIFE.

The concept belongs to the American artist brad Downey, and brought it to life with a chainsaw from a local master. The sculpture is made in the style of “naive” art.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.