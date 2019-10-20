In smartphones Ukrainians have a new icon. What it means
Operators combine ranges of frequencies to increase the speed of the Internet
Yesterday, customers of the operator Vodafone in Ukraine in smartphones there is a new icon – 4G+. It appears at the top of the screen where shows the quality and kind of mobile network. As told UBR.ua in a press-service of the operator, is connected with the expansion of bandwidth and, consequently, to improve the quality of data transmission. In some phones this is reflected, as the icon is 4G+.
“The icon is 4G+ is a so called technology carrier aggregation (frequency aggregation). We are now launching in Kiev additional base stations for capacity 2600 range. As a consequence, some terminals, when you see two ranges of LTE 1800 and 2600 realize that they can be combined to enhance the speed of data transmission, refer to this icon 4G+,” — said UBR.ua to Vodafone Ukraine.
According to mobile operators, as it displays the icon of the 4G network depends on the specific model of phone: around 4G, somewhere LTE, etc.
“We have since the launch of 4.5 G in 2018, depending on the phone model, network, lifecell may be displayed as LTE as 4G+. It depends on the specific model of the smartphone,” said us to lifecell.
As noted by a leading us expert on public relations of company “Kyivstar” Irina Lelichenko, icon 4G+ comes to the actions of LTE Advanced technology. That is, where is included the function of Association carriers (carrier aggregation) 1800 MHz + 2600 MHz.