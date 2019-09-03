In social networks derided the picture of the people’s Deputy “Utica”
The picture caused a storm of ironic comments.
The new convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, which began its work on Thursday, August 29, the network showed one photo, which could not fail to cause a sarcastic laugh among Ukrainians, reports the Apostrophe.
The corresponding photo published in Facebook account “Baba I kit”.
In the picture you can see the actor’s Studio “Kvartal 95” Yuri Kravchenkove nicknamed “Yuzik”, which won the early elections to the Verkhovna Rada on the district in the hometown of President Vladimir Zelensky, in Krivoy Rog. The picture shows that former actor with no hands to wear a jacket. And back to him is the MP from the party of “European solidarity” Mustafa Dzhemilev.
The network immediately began to comment on the.
novosti-n.org