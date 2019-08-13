In social networks discuss photoshopped pics Putin in Crimea
August 13, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
Published a new photoshop contest.
The Internet users were amused by riding on the bike of Russian President Vladimir Putin to annexed Crimea, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to u-news.
Netizens have published a funny photoshop contest.
The head of the Russian on the bike, rode through the streets of the occupied Peninsula. He was present at the bike show of motoclub “Night wolves”, “Shadow of Babylon”, which was held in Sevastopol on the mountain Gasfort.
A new image of Putin have fun network and because in the Internet there are plenty of pictures, photoshopped pics and comparisons. Also their opinions on the situation expressed in the comments.
Loading...