In social networks the wedding guest was convicted for inappropriate attire
In social networks have criticized the woman who came to the wedding in sloppy form. Guest of the celebration instead of a beautiful dress or suit wearing a hoodie, shorts and sandals. The discussion turned in .
The incident occurred in the fall of 2018. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said her husband was invited to the wedding of a cousin. In the words of the narrator, the groom’s mother brought her and his family astray, saying that the dress code will be casual. So she came to the ceremony in a hoodie, and other guests from the groom – wearing caps and t-shirts.
If guests know the bride was very elegant. It was later revealed that the mother of the groom lied about the dress code on purpose, because she did not like the concept of the wedding, informs “Tape.ru”.
This curiosity became the reason of quarrel of women with bride and groom. The narrator believes that those “inflated out of molehills”. However, Reddit users made comments addressed to the author of the post. “I would be too embarrassed by your appearance,” wrote the commentator. Another user noted that it would not pay attention to mother’s words. “It is better to dress too smartly than too easy,” he concluded.
