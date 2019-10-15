In some cases, bloating is a symptom of Crohn’s disease
British experts said that in some cases the bloating associated with Crohn’s disease. One of the signals is the appearance of ulcers in the mouth.
Crohn’s disease — severe chronic immune-mediated granulomatous inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract, capable of hitting all its parts, starting from the mouth and ending with the rectum. Many people have the disease is benign with a small number of outbreaks, whilst other individuals can be more severe condition. Despite numerous studies, it is still unclear what is causing it. In the UK, the diagnosis most often happens with urban residents than rural. Often people do not understand the reason for constantly bloated stomach that is actually Crohn’s disease, so it is recommended to pay attention to the following signs: abdominal pain, diarrhea, constant fatigue and tiredness without good reason, a feeling of General malaise, mouth ulcers, lack of appetite, unexplained weight loss and anemia.
It should be noted, often bloating is a common phenomenon for most people and is often associated with the preferred food. In this case, flatulence is not considered serious, so how to cope with it will help changes in diet. Repetitive same phenomenon, it is recommended to consult specialists, as there is a connection with cancer, for example, cancer of the colon.