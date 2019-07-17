In some cases, harmful to eat apricots
Closer to mid-July, the market appears a lot of apricots. However, despite its taste and vitamins, apricots also can cause harm under certain disorders in the body.
Doctors said that in some cases we do not recommend eating apricots.
On an empty stomach. Apricots are harmful to eat on an empty stomach Fruit acid can cause irritation in the stomach, and contained sugar to provoke a sharp increase in insulin concentration, after which comes the same sharp decline that adversely affects many organs.
Diseases of the thyroid gland. Experts also point out that apricots do not need to be used with reduced function of the thyroid gland. The carotene contained in the fruit, the people with such pathology is not absorbed and the body is not getting the right vitamin for pancreatitis experts advise to exclude the apricots from the diet.
Diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Apricots are dangerous for people with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Fresh fruit can harm in acute gastritis with high acidity of gastric juice, gastric ulcer and duodenal ulcer.
Diseases of the liver. Liver diseases, particularly hepatitis, should not be abused apricots, say doctors.
Threatening diarrhea and reduction of pressure. Do not eat a lot of apricots. Excessive consumption of these vegetables can harm, cause diarrhea, the body loses important minerals. Also an excessive amount eaten apricots can cause dizziness, palpitations and low blood pressure.
Be careful with the bones. Bitter apricot kernels can cause severe poisoning. The contained component, glycoside amygdalin, laminating in the intestine, forming toxin, hydrocyanic acid. If the content of the seed is sweet, that is, they can, but not more than 20 grams per day.