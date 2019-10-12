In some cases, useful alcohol?
Expert opinion is that if spirits and can bring benefits, it happens only in a very moderate and not regular consumption.
Lately you can hear that alcohol is not only poison, in some cases it can be useful. Vadim Drobiz has shared his opinion about the possible usefulness of alcohol.
In particular, the expert spoke about the fact that hard liquor and wine is preferable to beer, because their consumption does not lead to overflow of the fluid and no effect of excess load on the kidneys as it does a beer. But above all, noticed Drobiz, it is important to understand: we are talking strictly about a small amount of alcohol.
“A glass of brandy or vodka (but not more), drink daily, strengthens blood vessels, lowers blood pressure, relieves stress,” — said the expert.
He added that from the point of view of the world health organization safe for daily use is 15 grams of alcohol a day, equivalent to about 40 grams of vodka, brandy or any other spirits.
Also Vadim Drobiz reminded that strong alcohol is an effective antiseptic. In addition, vodka, salt helps with indigestion, and vodka infused with red pepper and honey serves as a means of preventing colds.