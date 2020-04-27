In some countries, the coronavirus least likely and why
In clinics and hospitals around the world there is a battle with Covid-19 — a disease caused by a coronavirus. However, the victory in this battle largely depends on the efficiency of the health system. About it writes BBC.
Where in the world humanity has more chances of success?
Until we see a clear relationship between the ability of the government to contain the spread of the virus and the previous ratings of its health system: the higher the rating, the better the results.
In this article I used the rating, compiled in 2019, the London analytical center Legatum — The Legatum Prosperity Index.
It 12 criteria evaluated the economic and social achievements of 167 countries of the world from the point of view of well-being and prosperity.
The criterion of “health” measured the efficiency of the health system, the incidence, risk factors, mortality, and availability of medical services.
People (including physicians) some of the best in terms of “health” of countries told which aspects of the organization of the health system is there to help cope with the virus, what problems may face in the future and what these people think about life in their country.
Japan
In terms of “health” Japan is in second place. Her quick response to the pandemic is highly appreciated by specialists around the world, but the recent new surge in the number of infected has forced the authorities to take additional measures: on 7 April the Prime Minister declared a state of emergency in almost all areas of Japan.
Despite this, the country has still not introduced a state of self-isolation or quarantine — mostly due to the fact that at the initial stage, the health system managed to contain the spread of the virus.
Even if residents are not able to do the test on COVID-19 (which is assigned only to those who have severe symptoms), they can go to a local clinic and get a CT.
“In a patient without symptoms using CT can detect pneumonia, even if he the initial stage of the disease, says a Tokyo doctor Mika Vacio working in AirDoctor, the company provides business and leisure travel services on finding the right doctor. And in this case, the patient is offered treatment. This is one of the reasons that in Japan there are so many difficult cases”.
In addition, the Japanese experts monitor clusters of infection, to isolate them and minimize the spread of infection.
The Japanese used to take care of your health, and it also helps to cope with the crisis.
“Many people used to wear masks, especially in winter and spring, and this is another reason that we don’t have a catastrophic growth in the number of infected, says Vasia. — Another reason: more than 60% of Japanese are inspected annually by the state of your health, we are trying to keep in good shape.”
All this, of course, does not mean that there is no problem.
Visio notes that in other circumstances many patients who are diagnosed with the coronavirus, would be to put her in hospital, but the authorities seek to preserve the free space for the most critically ill patients and is ready soon to provide additional resources to fight the pandemic.
South Korea
The health rating Legatum South Korea in fourth place. In 2015, the country had the experience of dealing with an outbreak of another dangerous virus MERS (middle East respiratory syndrome), and it was useful to her now.
Hospital equipment, medical workers are trained how to act during such a crisis. The country was able to test for the virus more than 450 thousand people, less than 1% of the 51 million population.
In recent days, the daily number of new infections ranged between 47 and 53.
The structure of the healthcare system in South Korea, also helped early diagnosis and treatment Covid-19.
The population is fully covered by national health insurance, so the cost of treatment is low, prices for medical services are regulated by the government, the scan and tests are conducted within the framework of the public health system, Seoul emphasizes Dr. Brandon B. su, head of the company Lunit, which is developing artificial intelligence tools for use in medicine.
“From the beginning of the outbreak Covid-19 many patients were diagnosed in the early stages of the disease, and in time began to treat” — says the expert.
The government and business representatives were able to quickly enter the necessary precautions.
“The government has provided a stable supply of masks, introducing a special system of sales, where each day corresponds to the last digit in birth year,” says office worker from Seoul Yunbok Lee.
“In many places, people measure the temperature at the entrance to the building, and there, where especially a lot of employees, installed the cameras. Korean centers for disease control and other government agencies are hard at work on the front line, people understand it and appreciate their efforts.”
Private health insurance here too, spread, and 77% of the citizens with his help insure what is not covered by the state system.
Overall, quick response to the pandemic threat allows Koreans to hope for the best and not to despair.
“Objectively speaking, the flash is clearly fading, says su. — People started to go out, although still all wear masks”.
Van Vaughn John, a resident of Daegu city, one of the epicentres of the outbreak Covid-19 in the country, says that life is slowly returning to normal.
“We go on short walks in our area, though try not to appear in crowded or closed places. I think it’s right to stay home and limit their movements for safety of individuals and society,” she says.
Still, she can’t wait for the day when I can walk in the amusement parks, loves her child: “I would like to sit somewhere with friends, to chat, to drink, to enjoy the company of each other”.
Student Vubec Whether Chunchon also missed a normal life.
“I want to go back to regular school, not online, he says. The first thing I plan to do when this is all over — to start “in real life” to get acquainted with my classmates”.
Israel
Israel is in 11th place in the ranking of the Legatum health. What is the reaction of this country to the threat Covid-19?
A few of the other States acted so quickly.
At the end of January 2020, the Ministry of health has issued the “Decree on the health of citizens”, expanding the powers of the authorities to curb potential outbreaks of disease.
These measures seemed too strict, but now it is clear that, for example, isolation for two weeks for all of you who have returned to the country from the “hot spots” of the pandemic, the exception is not critical zagranpoezdok worked and resulted in lower infection rates and hospitalizations than other countries of comparable size.
The exact test was also introduced quite early.
“Molecular diagnostic test (RT-PCR) to detect the presence of coronavirus in respiratory samples was developed very quickly in Central Virology laboratories and submitted to numerous laboratories across the country,” says the Whales Mohsen, Professor of epidemiology and preventive medicine, tel Aviv University and one of the consultants of the Ministry of health on issues Covid-19.
“Israel is one of the world leaders in the number of tests for coronavirus per million population”, — the expert adds.
“I’m really proud of the number of tests that we do here — that’s why we have the numbers infected are so high, says blogger Talia Klein Perez, who lives in Kfar Saba northeast of tel Aviv. On the other hand, the mortality we have one of the lowest, and I think that partially helped here and quickly imposed quarantine”.
The public health system allows for a more integrated and centralized approach to solving problems.
“People are not afraid to seek medical help because they know they are insured, it will be free to them, says Professor Arnon Afek, Deputy Director General of the Israeli from the Sheba medical center is the first hospital in the country, where they began to treat patients with coronavirus. — The cost of medical care in such situations is very important, because people need to be asked for help when they have symptoms. In this case, we find them, and they stop spreading the infection.”
However, according to Aphek, in Israel, for health is allocated is still not enough.
“But, on the other hand, this means that we work efficiently, actively and quickly adapt to the situation,” he said.
“The Sheba we are always trying to think two steps ahead and solve problems before they collide. We made a prediction for the future and has created a specialized intensive care unit for infected with a coronavirus, has trained additional personnel to work in it — even before the load on the system increased significantly. And when patients began to arrive, we were ready for it.”
This country has unique problems. For example, ultra-Orthodox Jews there is no TV, Internet and trust in government authorities, so the number of infections among the Hasidim are much higher.
“We had to learn how to explain to them the danger of what is happening, says Aphek. And we did it, now they are determined to stop the spread of the virus”.
Klein Perez mentally prepared for the fact that the need for isolation will continue for a long time, and tries to keep a positive attitude.
“It is better not to wait that everything will end quickly, and then exit the lockdown will be a pleasant surprise — she said. Air travel, restaurants — everything is so far away, they say, until September. What I want now is to sit quietly over coffee with friends.”
Germany
In Germany, the mortality rate from coronavirus is lower than most of its European neighbors. In the ranking of health it in 12th place, and its success in the fight against the pandemic in the world.
However, experts warn that too early to relax, the country is still not out of the crisis.
“The high level testing and low mortality can create the illusion that health care Germany copes with the crisis,” says Francis de Vericor, Professor of scientific methods of management European school of management and technology in Berlin, keynote speaker at the upcoming International Congress on infectious diseases.
However, the country has made much progress in the Department patients and asymptomatic patients from the rest of the healthy population that is helping to curb the spread of infection.
But it can have the opposite effect if people are not careful. “The fewer people who ill Covid-19, the fewer people with immunity,” explains de Vericor.
“Therefore, to abandon measures of social distancing will be possible only after the country will not remain a single case Covid-19, otherwise, we will face a second big wave incidence”.
The Germans were resigned to the idea that normal life will return soon, but try to keep hope.
“The most difficult thing for me personally is to ensure that the mother is not out of the house, says Ingrid Gryus, a resident of Murnau am Staffelsee, in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps. — I made her a mask today for the first time in three weeks we’re going to the store. For her it’s important to make the purchase.”
“As the number of new infections is declining, I think it is right to weaken precautions. I trust our government, they will try to find the right balance between a gradual return to normalcy and maintaining the rules that protect people”, — says the woman.
The health system of the country helps that she is Federal, with the delegation of powers to the regions — in contrast to the national systems of France or Britain. Experience has shown that it is more effective when you need quick response to the escalating crisis.
“The management of resources (sometimes in hospitals, intensive care units, doctors) is decentralized, the responsibility falls on local authorities. This means that becoming a responsible political parties, both left and right. In order to facilitate cooperation, which can be called a key factor in the pandemic and treatment of patients.”
“I was very lucky that I live in Germany, I was very pleased that the Bavarian government has imposed a self-isolation — that was the right and necessary reaction to a very difficult situation, which we got,” says Laura Gryus, a student at the technical University of Munich.
“I had planned to fly to Buenos Aires to spend one semester there since July. Now, I may have nothing, which is very upsetting. But I know that I’m still very fortunate, so I try not to complain about the restrictions, which have to adhere to in life. Generally this is a good opportunity to relax and find time for those things wasn’t enough.”
A real challenge for health care, according to de Vericare, is the need to ensure the system not only places in hospitals and the ventilator, but also such simple things as, for example, sanitizer hand, which, in many countries of Europe disappeared from the shelves of pharmacies.
“He disinfectant gel were still in stock, just ran out of plastic bottles, explains de Vericor. — Which once again emphasizes that in this crisis sometimes come to the forefront things that we haven’t thought of that.”
Australia
Australia — 18 in world rankings of health. The country has managed to contain growth infections more successful than expected, said 7 April, Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Combined Australian health system that combines universal (Medicare) and private, to prepare the country to the worst scenario of development of events.
“For the current pandemic of this two-tiered system is most suitable, it allows you to prepare for the increase in the number of patients in admissions and intensive care units,” says Alex Polyakov, senior lecturer, University of Melbourne.
“The Federal government and state governments have decided to postpone all elective surgery, which enabled private hospitals to be ready in anticipation of the influx of patients with Covid-19”.
This, combined with the Federal financial support of private clinics in exchange for their beds and their use by doctors doubled the capacity of the public system.
Australia is also a small number of cases of virus transmission at the local level. The government introduced a system of rapid contact tracing and mandatory quarantine for those returning from overseas or had contact with someone infected.
“When the number of cases of infection to be contained, we can expect a very low daily growth for a long time — says the Poles. And is that the smoothed curve”.
“When the pandemic Covid-19 began to grow around the world, I was in Sri Lanka, says Chris Stephens, a leading travel blog on the website Stoked For Travel. — The situation quickly escalated into a crisis, and I had to leave — I received a notification within 48 hours to leave the country.”
“I had two options — to return to Europe to her parents or to go to Australia, where my brother is home. I spoke with his father, a paramedic with 40 years of experience, and he said that Australia is the best option.”
Upon arrival, Stephens had to leave in two-week self-isolation, to see whether it is infected with.
If current trends continue, Australia’s hope that the healthcare system will cope with the expected increased demand for ventilators and areas in intensive care units.
After the quarantine measures will be weakened, the Australians are going to get back to ordinary life with its ordinary pleasures.
“I can’t wait to sit in your favorite café with a Cup of coffee in the sun with best friends, to chat and laugh,” says a resident of Sydney Jennifer De Luca, author of articles on Luxury Adventure Travel.
“In short, I want what we used to do that every week, not thinking and taking for granted.”
