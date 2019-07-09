In South Africa parrot grew up among dogs, learned to bark and guard the house
What will a parrot, if he grew up and lives among dogs? Right! To bark and guard the house. A video in which a bird behaves this way, has published one of the residents of the city of Roodepoort in South Africa.
According to the author of the video, the parrot, lives in his family for almost 19 years. During this time, clever bird (his or her nickname, unfortunately, is not called) learned to emulate and the people and the dogs that spends a lot of time together.
To protect the house from the bird turns out just fine. At the barking parrot in the company of dogs will run away any attacker.
