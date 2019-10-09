In South Carolina, a dog saved the life of the owner during a fire
A man from South Carolina said that the house fire would cost him his life, if not a faithful four-legged friend who saved his master, when the house engulfed by fire.
Media reported that a dog named curly saved a Vietnam war veteran Brian Rand on Monday morning, October 7, unlocking it while starting a fire in the house, writes ABC News.
Rand says that Curley pushed the owner until then, until he woke up. According to the man, he went out into the corridor, saw a dense smoke, immediately grabbed the dog and ran outside.
Half of the house of Rand was destroyed by fire, but firefighters were able to save medal of the Rand received in the service during the Vietnam war.
Male sure that the roof would have collapsed on him and killed if a faithful dog curly didn’t Wake him up on time.
Rand says that three years ago he went to the animal shelter in search of a small dog. But instead of tiny dog he went out with the 70-pound (32-kilogram) curly — dog picked it out herself.