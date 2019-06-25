In South Carolina, found the body of a man bitten by alligator
Police Charleston County (SC) confirmed that a man who went missing on Kiawah island, was found dead in a pond with the alligator bites on the body.
The body belongs to 79-year-old John Elias, said Deputy coroner Dottie Lindsay, Charleston County, South Carolina.
Police and wildlife are continuing the search for the alligator on Kiawah island after the discovery of the body.
On Saturday, a patrol found the body of Elias after his wife raised the alarm about his disappearance.
The incident report States that police arrived at the house at 14:15. The woman told the police that he had last seen her husband at 10 am, but when she returned home, he was gone.
Suspicion was the fact that his car, Golf clubs and bike was still in the garage.
The police toured the house and found a pair of scissors and a broom in the back yard near the pond. Police called a K9 unit, air and water patrol support to help them find men.
The police report says the man’s body was able to detect from the air. It was lying on the other side of the pond.
The representative of the Department of natural resources David Lucas said somewhere at the same time they got the message about the alligator that was allegedly seen sitting on top of the person next to the pond.
While investigators establish the cause of death. Police are working to determine whether the man died from the bite of an alligator, or he died before his body was found the alligator.
City officials say that when they catch a Gator, it can be put down and dissected to determine the involvement in human death.
If it turns out that the alligator killed the victim, it will be the first attack alligator on human Kiawah island over the past two years, and the first human death through the fault of alligator in the entire history of the island.