In South Florida, a massive explosion in a shopping center: many victims (video)
In the United States in southern Florida in the city of plantation the gas exploded. The explosion occurred in a shopping Mall, the Fountains Plaza. It is reported by NBC.
As a result of the incident injured many people. It is noted that one of the employees of the sports hall, which is located in the shopping center, reported the smell of gas before the explosion.
“All shops and businesses in the area and the Fountains Plaza Plantation Marketplace Plaza near LA Fitness will be closed until fire will determine whether it is safe to return. Please avoid this area”, — stated in the message of police of the city.
“OBLITERATED”: A nearby employee describes the destruction after a gas explosion in Plantation https://t.co/6f4FlHw7RH pic.twitter.com/VBefCKBHcZ
— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) October 6, 2019
According to preliminary data, at least 20 people were injured in the gas explosion at the Mall.
As reported by “FACTS”, 26 June in Vienna was a massive explosion that destroyed several floors of two houses, standing side by side in the fourth district of the Austrian capital.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter