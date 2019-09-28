In South Korea, an explosion occurred on the tanker, the members of the crew of which may be Russians (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the South Korean port of Ulsan was an explosion and fire on a cargo ship carrying petroleum products. Nine people injured, one of them received serious injuries, according to the Agency Yonhap. The TV station NHK, citing police reports about two victims. It is argued that their life is not in danger. All on Board the ship Stolt Groenland, marching under the flag of the Cayman Islands, there were 25 people, all of them saved.

RIA “Novosti” with reference to the list of members of the tanker crew reported that on Board were 10 Russians and Ukrainians, including the captain. Russian Consulate in South Korea checks this information. In the Russian Embassy channel “360” stated that the Russians speech does not go yet. Presumably among the crew members there are citizens of the Philippines.

The Stolt Groenland fire spread to the adjacent moored cargo ship Bow Dalian under the flag of Singapore. On Board were 21 people, all of them evacuated. The nationality of the crew members is unknown. The coast guard is investigating the exact cause of the explosion. The neighboring court moved to prevent the spread of fire, reports TASS.