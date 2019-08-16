In South Korea, hit a nightclub, injuring the U.S. athletes. VIDEO
At a party in South Korea, dedicated to the victory of the U.S. women’s team at the water sports in the world championship, hit a large balcony — two people were killed and dozens were injured.
The second floor of the club, Coyote Ugly, complete with balcony and stairs collapsed around 2:40 a.m. local time on Saturday, July 27, writes the New York Post. It is estimated that in the time of the incident, the club had approximately 370 employees.
In addition to the American athletes at the celebration was attended by members of the men’s and women’s teams New Zealand water Polo. Matt small, the team captain, said, “there were no signs of trouble, and then the balcony literally collapsed under his feet.”
Athletes participated in the world championship by water kinds of sports in the city of Gwangju. The accident occurred in the night club adjacent to the sports village.
FINA, the international governing body for aquatic sports, said that “following the situation closely”. The club owner was arrested and is under investigation.
According to RBC, the incident, according to firefighters, killing two citizens of South Korea, also suffered more than ten (according to different estimates, from 16 to 20) people from different countries.
Authorities confirmed nine injuries in athletes — four Americans, two new Zealanders, Dutch, Italian and Brazilian. All except the Brazilian, water Polo players, among them six women. In addition, injured two citizens of Uzbekistan, who are not related to sports world Cup. According to firefighters, it is about serious injuries, but some needed the help of doctors.
27-year-old Kaylee Gilchrist and three other players in water Polo, the U.S. was among those who suffered as a result of the collapse. Girl, won a gold medal in water Polo during the Olympic games in Rio, underwent surgery for deep cuts on her leg.
Other Americans — Paige Hauschild and johnny Hooper, received lacerations that required sutures, and Ben Hallock received “minor scratches on feet.”
“It’s a terrible tragedy,” said Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo.