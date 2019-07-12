In southern California earthquakes continue
In southern California continue to feel the aftershocks (aftershocks earthquakes that occur after the main – ed.) after the most powerful in 20 years of the earthquake, which occurred on July 4, writes NBC.
The US geological survey reported that another earthquake occurred on July 12 at 6:11 a.m. and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) to the northeast of the Mojave desert district Ridgecrest, state of California. Its capacity was estimated at 4.9 points.
In addition, the earthquake was weakly felt in the area of Los Angeles.
It is expected that aftershocks will continue in the area for some time.
We will remind, on July 4 in southern California and Nevada earthquake of a magnitude of 6.4. Its epicenter was located 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the valley of Serles, located about 130 miles (209 km) West of Bakersfield and about 200 miles (322 kilometers) East of the border with Nevada.