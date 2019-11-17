In southern California there is a city, which each year is transformed into a winter Wonderland
If you dream about snow-covered trees, the fresh falling snow and the crunch of fresh powder underfoot, then you may want to collect the car and find this unexpected winter Wonderland right here in southern California, writes Only in Your State.
Located in the heart of the national forest of San Bernardino in southern California, big Bear lake is a scenic winter Wonderland this time of year.
Before you go on a trip to the snow, make sure you are ready to drive. Road conditions can be complex, so take some chains for safe riding.
When you arrive you will be dazzled by this snow-covered city with its beautiful lake, which glitters in the sun.
As you stroll down the alleys, covered in fresh powder and wandering through the snowy forest, you may have to pinch myself because it’s hard to believe you’re still in SoCal.
To get more pleasure from the winter, you can even head to Bear mountain in big Bear lake to enjoy all your favorite winter activities.
From every point the views are simply impressive, especially on a clear day when the sun is shining.
So don’t forget to bring your skis and take one of the trails in big Bear lake for an unforgettable winter walk. It will be just magical!
The city of big Bear lake is not only beautiful, but it is very easy to get to. Located just a short drive from all major southern California cities.